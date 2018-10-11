Stopping at a McDonald's in North Carolina, a thirty-something man held the door for my wife and me. When I thanked him, he replied, "You're welcome, sir." He wore a beard and a mustache, and his hair was tied back in a ponytail. His red tee shirt declared in bold black letters, "SAVAGE AS FUCK." As we waited in line, I asked him if I might take a photo of the shirt, and he politely obliged. Did you have this made, I asked. "Oh no, you can get these at Spencer's," he said. And wouldn't you know, they're available online and have a registered trademark.
It got me thinking about civility, and the contrast between the gentleman and the message. There has been so much anger and noise on the national level, and some people carry harsh, obnoxious slogans on their bodies and their vehicles. But then you meet them, and they typically turn out to be not so scary.
