Mannequin Musings: Man of Steel

Here's a writing exercise where the assignment was to present the point of view of an inanimate object such as a doll, a statue, or a mannequin.
MAN OF STEEL
Here I stand in the middle of the square, the Man of Steel cast in bronze. Cars drive by, and pedestrians walk near me without a flicker of the fear I once inspired. Once I ruled this godforsaken country—that’s only a figure of speech, of course. Even though I attended a seminary as a youth, I’ve always been a godless communist. Lenin was not bad as mass murderers go, but I could make my countrymen’s blood flow like a river bursting through a dam. The siege of Leningrad, the battle of Stalingrad—my men never retreated, and the cowards who ran from the Germans fell to our own machine guns. No one ever questioned me and survived. Once, hundreds of millions revered me, feared me, starved to death in the fields for me. And still they sang my praises. Didn’t I save them from Hitler’s invasion? I knew he was coming, that the fool would betray our treaty.
Of course I died, so what? I knew that after death there was no heaven or hell, no eternal punishment by a vengeful god. All I expected was nothingness. Generations of comrades would praise my name, and I would be oblivious. Fine.
Kids would find history classes much more alive if the text books were written like this.
