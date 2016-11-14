- Donald Trump has not improved with experience, nor does he intend to.
- Colin Kaepernick should kneel if he wants to.
- Freedom to stand for the National Anthem also means freedom not to stand for it, or it's not freedom.
- I've been told I'm useless, a liar, and a hypocrite only once this year.
- We are so lucky to have missed Hurricane Irma's worst.
- Jim Comey's statements hurt Hillary Clinton, but her private server hurt her more.
- I recently submitted my 200th book review to a firm that does not want to be identified.
- I am still happily married to my best friend after 52 years.
- Black lives matter.
- The Internet Review of Books will be 10 years old on October 1, the same day I turn 74.
- New Mexico is far more beautiful than Florida, but Florida has the vibrant community we need.
- This winter we may visit Belize, the country of my father's birth.
- Trump will be re-elected if the Democrats aren't careful.
- Trump, Putin and Kim all deserve each other.
- A few of us post the American flag in 90 neighbors' yards three times a year, and they love it.
- Never, ever send me jokes that belittle President Obama.
- I am not religious, but if you wish me merry Christmas or a blessed day, I will thank you and wish you the same.
- Treat others the way you want to be treated.
Monday, November 14, 2016
I've been thinking
