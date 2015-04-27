A to Z Challenge: Wright

|Tennessee Williams
We don't often see this word standing by itself, but it can cause confusion. A wright
is one who makes or creates something, such as a millwright or a playwright. A person who is a play writer is not a playwrite, but a playwright
-- one who creates plays. And although the legal protection is for what the playwright writes, it is not called a copywrite but a copyright.
Which leaves one wondering why if there is a playwright there isn't a wordwright instead of a wordsmith
.
|Playwright Edward Albee
2 comments:
You know, I always wondered why it was -wright instead of -write -- and here is my answer. Cool post, Bob! (Is it me, or does Tennessee Williams look remarkably like that actor, what's his name... Dalton something. TIMOTHY DALTON, yes!)
Thanks for the visit over at Quiet Laughter ... I left a longish reply there to your question about Papiamentu :)
Even though the A to Z challenge is winding down, I am still finding interesting blogs to visit and learn from. One thing I really like about yours is the length of your posts. I have come across many during the challenge that are focusing on little known words, but yours has a nice balance between being interesting and being concise. I've noted your blog addy for future visits and will be looking into your book "When Pigs Fly," which has a special meaning to me because in Cincinnati, we have the Flying Pig marathon -- not that I've run it or ever plan to, but I like the phrase. Thanks for providing a interesting blog to visit!
