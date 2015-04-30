A to Z Challenge: zenzizenzizenzic

Still, most of the words have at least some use to someone. So to bring the Challenge to an inglorious end, may I present zenzizenzizenzic, which refers to the eighth power of a number. Yes, really. Is there another word in English with more z's in it?
For example:
This is 2 to the 8th power, or 256. The zenzizenzizenzic of 2. Robert Recorde, who coined the word in the mid-1500s, wrote that it "doeth represent the square of squares squaredly." Eventually someone thought of the alternate word "cube," and it stuck. Go figure.
For example:
This is 2 to the 8th power, or 256. The zenzizenzizenzic of 2. Robert Recorde, who coined the word in the mid-1500s, wrote that it "doeth represent the square of squares squaredly." Eventually someone thought of the alternate word "cube," and it stuck. Go figure.
6 comments:
Congratulations on completing the A to Z blogging challenge!
Don’t forget about the A to Z Reflections post coming up in May.
--
Tim Brannan, The Other Side Blog
2015 A to Z of Vampires
http://theotherside.timsbrannan.com/
This has got to be the most original Z post (and Z word) I've come across in 4 years of A-to-Z-ing :D Brilliant discoveries, Bob! Thanks for adding to my vocabulary. Here on out I'll be looking for any opportunity to use zenzizenzizenzic :D (And thanks for your visits over at Quiet Laughter -- you did get the last one, "See you later", right, so you're in twice in the draw for the Curaçao short story collection ;) )
Bob, it's a pleasure to let you know you're one of the winners of the April giveaway for my short-story collection -- congratulations! :) Let me know when you get a chance whether you'd prefer an e-book or a print copy, and how to get it to you when it's released (probably mid-July). Here's a link to the post:
Quiet Laughter: The Miracle of Small Things A-to-Z Giveaway Results
I never heard of this before, but it's very interesting!
But the cube for 2 is 8. ;-)
Guilie, thanks so much for giving me a prize! I know you are a talented writer, and I look forward to reading your book.
Misha Gericke, thanks for stopping by. You're right that the cube of 2 is 8, but this post is about the 8th power--2 squared, squared, squared. ;-)
Hello there.
This word would definitely get you triple points in Scrabble!
Congratulations on surviving the A-Z Challenge! I didn't get to visit your blog during the crazy month of April so I'm popping over today from the Road Trip.
Entrepreneurial Goddess
Post a Comment