Tuesday, April 28, 2015

A to Z Challenge: Xeriscaping

Anyone who lives in the Southwestern United States probably has at least heard of Xeriscaping if not practiced it. This is the practice of growing plants with minimal irrigation or none at all. The Greek root xer means dry, so this is dry landscaping. A yard with only desert plants such as cactus is said to be xeriscaped.

A xeriscaped yard with barrel cactus, yucca,
saguaro cactus, and desert flowers


Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

When I lived in Arizona, part of our yard looked like that.

