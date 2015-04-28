|A xeriscaped yard with barrel cactus, yucca,
saguaro cactus, and desert flowers
Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A to Z Challenge: Xeriscaping
Anyone who lives in the Southwestern United States probably has at least heard of Xeriscaping if not practiced it. This is the practice of growing plants with minimal irrigation or none at all. The Greek root xer means dry, so this is dry landscaping. A yard with only desert plants such as cactus is said to be xeriscaped.
Posted by Bob Sanchez at 12:01 AM
1 comment:
When I lived in Arizona, part of our yard looked like that.
